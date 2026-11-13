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BREAKING: FAA orders ground stop across country; Cheyenne airport affected
By Garrett Grochowski,11 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a complete grounding of all flights across the United States on Friday afternoon, citing a “communication issue” impacting all of the nation’s air traffic control centers. That stoppage, according to Cheyenne Regional Airport Deputy Director Kyle Malacina, includes Cheyenne flights.
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