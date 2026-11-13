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Illinois puts 4-game winning streak on the line against unbeaten No. 4 UCLA
By Evan Craig,11 days ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – After clinching its third straight bowl nod, Illinois football heads to the Rose Bowl to face undefeated No. 4 UCLA Friday night. Illinois beat Nebraska 24-13 last Friday for its fourth consecutive win. The Fighting Illini outscored the Cornhuskers 17-6 after halftime. Katin Houser threw three touchdown passes, two to star wideout Collin Dixon. Dixon led the team with 129 yards on eight receptions and holds the program’s single-season record for receiving touchdowns (12). That total is fourth in the nation and second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.