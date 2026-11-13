undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'The Bachelor': NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman Is Season 30's New Leading Man
By Allvipp Newsroom,8 days ago
A new lead is stepping into one of TV’s most watched dating franchises. His path to the role includes football records, a health battle, and a major career pivot. NFL quarterback Sam Hartman is heading from the football field to prime-time reality TV as the next lead of ABC’s "The Bachelor." The 27-year-old Washington Commanders player will front the dating series’ 30th season, set to premiere in March 2027. According to abcnews.com, Hartman shared his first comments about taking on the role during an appearance on "Good Morning America." The casting gives the long-running franchise an athlete with a high-profile sports background and a personal story that stretches well beyond game day.