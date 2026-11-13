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Nationwide ground stop halts departures from Wilmington International Airport
By WECT Staff,11 days ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Departures from Wilmington International Airport (ILM) were halted Friday, Nov. 13, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ground stop. The airport was still accepting arriving flights, ILM Airport Director Jeff Bourk told WECT. Airlines were notifying passengers, and Bourk advised anyone with a...
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