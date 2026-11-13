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Dan Webb – ‘Lion Dance’
By Mike Mineo,10 days ago
Australian composer and producer Dan Webb draws on Taoist and Buddhist ideas of death and rebirth for his fifth album, Lion Dance, an instrumental collaboration with musicians whose credits span work with Prince, David Bowie, Radiohead, Thundercat, and the Rolling Stones. Written following Webb’s move from Melbourne to Singapore, the record moves through psychedelic rock, jazz, electronic experimentation, and funk.