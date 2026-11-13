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Claudine – ‘Live In The Garage’ EP
By Mike Mineo,10 days ago
Bristol, UK-based five-piece Claudine brings together members of several local projects for its debut EP, Live In The Garage, a three-song introduction to the group’s soft-psych folk-pop sound. The release follows a year of live activity around the city, with “Playlist” earning BBC Introducing in the West’s Weekly Earworm selection in September. With a debut album already in production and due next summer, the EP offers an absorbing early look at the group’s developing sound.