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Eddie Bruner
11 days ago
Eddie Bruner, age 69, of Brandenburg, died Thursday (11/12). He is survived by his wife: Sharon Bruner; two daughters: Danielle Wiltshire and Sarah Shacklette; his father: Bennie Bruner; and his grandson. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM ET Tuesday (11/17) at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church with burial in the St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 AM ET Tuesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Avery Shines Foundation, c/o Meade County Bank.