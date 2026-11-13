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Shawano Parks and Recreation Outlines Plans for Kuckuk Park, Memorial Park and Possible New Neighborhood Park
By Evan Christman,9 days ago
SHAWANO, WI – The City of Shawano is looking ahead to several potential park improvements in 2027, including replacing a popular walking trail, planning renovations at Memorial Park and exploring the possibility of developing a new neighborhood park on the city’s southeast side. Shawano Parks and Recreation Director...
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