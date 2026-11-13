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Bitcoin Crashes Below $70K, Nvidia CEO Resigns, Inflation Fears Return: Weekly Crypto Recap
By Jordan Lyanchev,8 days ago
Bitcoin dumped to multi-month lows, the altcoins followed. Here are the most important developments of the past week. At the start of the week, we outlined the most significant macro events that were expected to rattle the markets. While some did, we couldn’t have envisioned the dramatic Nvidia CEO saga, which unraveled quickly and led to some major fluctuations across all financial fields.