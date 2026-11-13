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Sacred Heart Catholic School Announces First Quarter Honor Roll Students
By Evan Christman,9 days ago
SHAWANO, WI – Sacred Heart Catholic School in Shawano is recognizing several students for their academic achievements during the first quarter of the 2026-2027 school year. A total of 12 students in grades five through eight earned recognition on the school’s High Honors and Honor Roll lists, highlighting their dedication, hard work, and academic success.
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