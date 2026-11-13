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Roxanna Colleen Nottingham
11 days ago
Roxanna Colleen Nottingham, age 68, of Hardinsburg, died on August 24, 2026 at her residence. She is survived by her husband: Daryl Nottingham of Hardinsburg; her daughter: Erica Weeks of Paoli; her mother: Frances Evans of Paoli; her sister: Terri Campbell of Paoli; her brother: Marlin Campbell of Paoli and one grandson. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM Saturday (11/14) at the Westview Global Methodist Church. Visitation will be held after 10 AM Saturday (11/14) at the church. In lieu of flowers, a toy or monetary donation may be made to the Red Bird Mission.