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Act now against El Nino or costs will double, UNDP warns
By Álvaro VILLALOBOS,7 days ago
Acting now to counter the devastating effects of the El Nino phenomenon will cost half as much as waiting, the head of the UN Development Programme told AFP Friday. Alexander De Croo spoke to AFP at the UN climate conference in the Turkish resort of Antalya. One of the most contentious questions being debated here is how to fund action to meet that challenge.