undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AT&T Starts Work on $1.35B Plano HQ
By Mike Boyd,10 days ago
AT&T broke ground on its new global headquarters in Plano, Texas. KDC is developing the venture. Spanning 54 acres and 2.2 million square feet, the seven-building campus will bring AT&T’s Dallas-Fort Worth 10,000 employees together in an integrated, horizontal headquarters designed to foster collaboration and innovation. With workspaces and amenities shaped around employees’ needs, the campus will also help AT&T attract, develop, and retain talent for the future.