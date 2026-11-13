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Fresno 93730: A $687,638 Asking-Price Midpoint, but No Confirmed Turnaround Yet
By Jason Farris,10 days ago
Fresno 93730 has 59 houses listed, a $687,638 median asking price, and a market balance that Altos Research calls a Slight Seller’s Advantage. Yet 56% of active listings have recorded a price reduction, and the source still describes asking prices as weak. That combination is the useful story this week: a modest seller’s edge does not mean sellers can stop paying attention to price.