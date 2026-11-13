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From Bitcoin to Anthropic: How PrimeXBT Is Expanding Crypto Futures Beyond Coins
By Bridgit Murphy,9 days ago
Perpetual futures have traditionally been associated with cryptocurrencies, and they’ve grown into a substantial market. According to CoinGecko Research figures cited by Forbes, crypto perpetuals average approximately $4.7 trillion in monthly trading volume. Now, the same trading model is expanding beyond digital assets, giving traders exposure to publicly listed companies and businesses preparing to go public.