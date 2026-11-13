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Museum Hosting New Exhibit of Paintings by Christine Mahan
By Shelby County Museum,11 days ago
November 13, 2026 - The Shelby County Museum will have an open house to introduce the paintings of Christine Mahan on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 from 10am to 12 noon. For more than 20 years, Christine Mahan volunteered at the Shelby County Museum helping countless families research their genealogy and proudly setting up exhibits. Genealogy was her passion and she spent decades researching and writing the history of the Warr, Fountain and McSwain families.