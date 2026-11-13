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Suspect Charged in Crash That Killed 3 Outside NoHo Metro Station
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
The suspect in the crash that killed three women and critically injured two others outside Metro’s North Hollywood station was charged with three counts of murder Friday. Ihor Demianenko, 61, of Valley Village, was charged Friday with three counts of murder and one count of driving with a 0.08% blood-alcohol content causing injury in connection with the Tuesday crash that killed three street vendors, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.