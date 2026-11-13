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BWI Airport slowly recovers from travel disruptions after FAA ground stop
By WBFF STAFF,11 days ago
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Travelers heading out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport are slowly seeing flight operations recover Saturday evening. Travelers were facing sudden delays after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an hours-long nationwide ground stop on Friday. "I got a notification that my flight was delayed, no updates,...
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