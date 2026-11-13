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FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop on Air Traffic Due to Communications Issue
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop Friday, essentially halting all flight operations, due to an undetermined radio communications issue affecting traffic control centers. The order means all departing aircraft were ordered to remain on the ground at airports nationwide pending a resolution. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean...