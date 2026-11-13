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Tanker strikes cruise ship in New Orleans; dozens hurt or missing
By Coastal TV News,10 days ago
Multiple emergency agencies are conducting active search-and-rescue operations on the Mississippi River after the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the docked American Cruise Lines' American Heritage near the Crescent City Connection at 12:30 p.m. Approximately 129 passengers and crew members were aboard the cruise ship—which had docked two hours earlier...