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Taking The Mattel Brick Shop ’94 Toyota Supra Mkiv For A Spin!
By TheBricketeer,11 days ago
When Greg tossed me the keys to my first set review for The Brick Post, I was intrigued. Over the years I’ve driven more than my fair share of cars, from family hatchbacks to high performance sports cars, including several Mk IV Supras. Having worked in the motor industry and reviewed cars for a living, I never thought I’d be reviewing one measured in studs rather than horsepower.