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Aricka McCauley Joins Joe-FM
By Lance Venta,9 days ago
McCauley most recently served as midday host at Audacy Classic Hits 104.3 WOMC Detroit from 2020 until March 2025. During her tenure at Audacy she also served as a traffic reporter and hosted weekends at Country 99.5 WYCD. McCauley has also held roles at stations including WDRQ Detroit, WRSR Flint, WBTI Port Huron and WMRX Midland MI, and WQHK Fort Wayne and WNDV-FM South Bend IN. She is also currently the in-arena host for Flint Firebirds hockey.