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Retailers Sue Over “Slapdash” While CUs say its Within Authority
9 days ago
The merchants’ lawsuit doesn’t hold back. It calls the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s rule “poorly reasoned” and “slapdash,” and says nothing in federal banking law authorizes “such collusive and excessive fees.” That’s the language in a pair of suits filed this week by retail and restaurant groups. They want to stop two federal regulators from shielding card swipe fees from Illinois’ first-in-the-nation ban on charging them against sales tax and tips.
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