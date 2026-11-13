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Credit Union Economist Tells NCUA to Show Its Math
10 days ago
When the people paying the bills are the same ones being regulated, someone had better check the receipt. That’s the thinking behind Curt Long’s upcoming appearance at the NCUA’s public budget hearing. Long is chief economist and vice president of data and research at America’s Credit Unions. He’ll testify before the National Credit Union Administration Board on Tuesday, November 17, at 10 a.m. ET, weighing in on the agency’s proposed 2027-2028 staff draft budget.