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Consumers Credit Union Announces New Hires; Unitus Community Credit Union Promotes New Vice President
7 days ago
Consumers Credit Union announced new additions to their teams, and Unitus Community Community Credit Union announced the promotion of a new vice president. Consumers Credit Union is bringing a new office to Jackson, Michigan, projected to open in spring 2027. The office, located at 704 South Brown Street, is a former bank location that is being renovated by Consumers. Colt Mack will lead the Jackson office as office manager. He brings nearly 10 years of credit union experience, including almost four years in management. A graduate of Leadership Jackson, a community leadership program, Mack is committed to serving and strengthening the Jackson community.