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ASMFC Dodges Meaningful Menhaden Management Reform…Again
10 days ago
This week, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) voted 11-7 to reduce the total allowable catch of Atlantic menhaden by a meager 9% in 2027 and another 9% in 2028, a far cry from the 39% reduction needed to have a 50% chance of meeting the ecosystem target. This action comes just a year after the Commission’s decision to punt on meaningful reductions at their meeting last fall.