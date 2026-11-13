undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eltropy’s Branded Calling Puts Your Credit Union’s Name on the Caller ID, Not Just a Number
8 days ago
A credit union’s name is worth more than its phone number, and Eltropy just built a way to prove it on every outbound call. Eltropy, the Agentic AI Platform for Credit Unions and Community Banks, has launched Branded Calling. The feature displays an institution’s verified name and logo on a member’s phone when the institution calls. No more anonymous string of digits.