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Meet Chief Mark G. Hopkins: Chief of Greater Philadelphia Search & Rescue
11 days ago
Mark G. Hopkins, Chief of Greater Philadelphia Search & Rescue (GPSAR), says his line of work found him roughly 25 years ago. Since the 1970s, GPSAR has been helping the Delaware Valley to connect authorities with missing person searches and recovery operations on a pro bono basis. The team assists with risk assessment, resource needs projection, and mutual aid planning.