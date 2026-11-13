undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The BADST Showman Takes the Stage as Mister 1913 Opens Pageant Season at FAMU
By Isaiah Clayborn,9 days ago
The Real Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted their scholarship pageant for the first time this academic year. The theme of the pageant was “The BADST Showman” and the production was circus-inspired. The pageant challenged the contestants to show discipline and preparation in addition to showcasing their entertainment skills on stage.