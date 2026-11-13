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Meal swipe mania: Is the FAMU meal plan worth the money?
By Isaiah Clayborn,9 days ago
For some Florida A&M University students, having a meal plan means one less expense to worry about. For others, it can feel like paying for food they do not eat. To get a better understanding of how many students are enrolled in the university’s meal plan, I spoke with John Rose of the Rattler Card Office. Rose said more than 4,600 students are currently enrolled in a meal plan at FAMU.