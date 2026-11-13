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The Asian Tournament Passi Leg, Philippines: Semi-Finals
11 days ago
The road to the championship reaches fever pitch in Western Visayas as The Asian Tournament (TAT) Passi Leg launches into Semi-Finals!. Broadcast live from the Passi City Arena in Iloilo, Philippines, all six competing franchises from the Philippines, Vietnam, Macau, Hong Kong, China, and Canada hit the hardwood in a massive semifinal-round tripleheader. With championship final berths and regional supremacy hanging in the balance, expect high-tempo transitions, physical interior battles, and clutch fourth-quarter shot creation streaming LIVE worldwide on TrillerTV+.