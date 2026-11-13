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How To Gift The Ultimate Campus Capsule Wardrobe This Holiday Season
By Victoria Montalti,10 days ago
We're well into the fall and winter is on the horizon, so if you think like us, that means it's clearly time for a wardrobe refresh. And if you or someone you know and love is on campus completing midterms, a closet pick-me-up is the perfect holiday gift! Think: a fun new sneaker or a cozy quarter zip. But with limited dorm space, a capsule wardrobe is the best bet to make the most of your clothes throughout the semester. Luckily, Nike is a one-stop shop for versatile staples that'll take you from class presentations to football games and sorority events.