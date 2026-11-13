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USA Swimming Finalizes Coaching Staff For 2026 Short Course World Championships
By James Sutherland,10 days ago
Herbie Behm, the head coach at Arizona State, will serve as one of the U.S. assistants in Beijing after qualifying three swimmers to the roster. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has finalized its coaching staff for the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Beijing. After SwimSwam reported...