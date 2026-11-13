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FAA says airplane departures can resume, lifts nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems
By Associated PressHPM Staff,11 days ago
The hours-long ground stop led to numerous flight delays and cancelations nationwide. Federal officials have said a communications issue prompted the ground stop. Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 to reflect the FAA’s lifting of the ground stop. After hours of a nationwide...