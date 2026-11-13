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Older Adults Paint Mural for the West Age Well Center
4 days ago
Guided by the words of the community it celebrates, a new two-part mural at the West Age Well Center captures what makes the space feel like a home away from home. What does it feel like to walk into the West Age Well Center? When artist Lael Har asked that question, the answers came quickly: friends, community, comfort, family. Those words now sit at the heart of a new two-part mural, painted by the older adults who call West their second home.