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Six Boston University Researchers Receive Prestigious NIH Awards
By staff,9 days ago
Maximizing Investigators’ Research Awards come with five-year funding to boost likelihood of medical breakthroughs. Boston University’s Samagya Banskota tackles a formidable, treatment-hindering challenge in medicine: safely and effectively getting therapeutic drugs to the cells and tissues where they’re needed—without causing unintended damage where they’re not. She researches ways to deliver gene editing drugs for rare diseases.