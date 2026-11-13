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Chamber honors retiring BID–Needham CEO, examines challenges facing higher education
10 days ago
The Charles River Regional Chamber’s Fall Business Breakfast on November 13 recognized John Fogarty, retiring president and CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Needham, with its highest honor, the 2026 R.L. Tennant Award. It also explored the role of colleges and universities in the Massachusetts economy, the pressures facing the sector, and the implications for employers across the region.