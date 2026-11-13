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Chipotle applies for site plan in Dry Ridge
By Deborah Lucas Angel News correspondent,9 days ago
Chair Carl King called the Grant County Planning Commission’s special meeting to order Nov. 9. The agenda included a site plan for a Chipotle in Dry Ridge. Jonathan Evans, of Evans Engineering of Cincinnati, presented site plans for Chipotle at 77 Blackburn Lane in Dry Ridge. The restaurant chain was founded July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.