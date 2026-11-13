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“Who’s protected under the law? And who isn’t?”
By Kate Selker,4 days ago
Ann Hopkins’ case was one in a series of legal landmarks that Veró Caridad Rabelo, an associate professor of management at San Francisco State University, laid out in an HKS Women and Public Policy Program seminar this fall. It was part of WAPPP’s fall seminar series, which focuses on the intersection of gender and systems of power, and how people and movements can reshape these systems to advance social change.