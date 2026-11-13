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Thundercat tonight; Providence (ex-Mercy Rule), Violenteer, GRRRL Camp fest, Improvement Movement Saturday, Nicole Atkins Sunday…
By Brad f,8 days ago
It’s a busy f***ing weekend for shows. It starts tonight when Thundercat takes over Steelhouse Omaha. Read my Ten Questions interview with Thundercat, then head down to the Steelhouse. Expect to hear plenty of songs from his latest album, Distracted, as well as catalog highlights. Opening is art-pop/electroclash/funk/disco artist (and bassist extraordinaire) Blu DeTiger. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $52.30.