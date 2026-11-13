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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, MYR urges travelers to check flights
By Giani Petersen and,11 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport is urging travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide on Friday. The FAA said a temporary telecommunications outage led to the nationwide halt. Officials said the decision was made...
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