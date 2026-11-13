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Ryan Ficken on Del'Shawn Phillips and the Ravens Special Teams Unit
10 days ago
Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken meets with the media ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Ficken discusses the importance of field position, the team's special teams philosophy and the challenges presented by Baltimore's return specialists. He also praises Del'Shawn Phillips for his instincts, physicality and contributions on special teams while discussing the different skill sets required for kickoff and punt returners.