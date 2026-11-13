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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after more than four hours
By Julianne McShane,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday after more than four hours, following a communications outage that disrupted air travel across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters Friday evening that aging air traffic control equipment became overloaded with data, causing instability in radar information and...