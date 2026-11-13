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Mckenna Grace Wore Almée Couture SS27 to the Mexico City Premiere
By Ashley,4 days ago
Mckenna Grace wore a crystal-covered Almée Couture SS27 gown with bird-shaped shoulder pieces to the Hunger Games premiere in Mexico City. Mckenna Grace has been giving the Hunger Games press tour the full couture treatment, and Mexico City was no exception. The Gifted and Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress, 20, plays Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and she showed up to the film’s premiere there in an Almée Couture SS27 gown, styled by Molly Dickson.