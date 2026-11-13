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Drone activity over US base in Britain prompts security response, US military says
By EMMA BURROWSKONSTANTIN TOROPIN - Associated Press,10 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Unauthorized drone activity prompted a security response at an American base in Britain, but the situation has been “resolved,” U.S. and U.K. defense officials said Friday. Security forces at Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in eastern England responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity, but...