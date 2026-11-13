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Mike McDaniel on Calling Plays From the Booth and Creating Explosive Plays
10 days ago
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel meets with the media ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. McDaniel discusses the decision to bench Cole Strange against the Texans, the benefits of calling plays from the coaching booth and building on the offense's explosive plays. He also shares his thoughts on Justin Herbert's touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston, creating yards after the catch and the challenges presented by the Ravens defense.