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Chris O'Leary on Daiyan Henley's Return and Facing Derrick Henry
10 days ago
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary meets with the media ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. O'Leary discusses welcoming Daiyan Henley back to the team, the defense's focus on improving following the Texans game and his appreciation for former Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter. He also shares his thoughts on preparing for Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the challenges of containing running back Derrick Henry.