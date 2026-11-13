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Everything Enterprise: We thank the veterans for their service
By Nancy Mulvin, Hometown columnist,7 days ago
"It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord ..." David was thankful for the many things God did for him, and he knew God was always with him. For some people, one of the hardest words to say is "thanks" or "thank you." Maybe they grew up in a family where the word was rarely used, or they were just never taught to give thanks. If a child is taught at a young age to say "thank you" for things received or done, he will learn that, and it will come automatically. Some people didn't grow up saying "thank you," and they never learned how to be grateful. That doesn't mean it can't happen, and I don't think it is ever too late to say, "thank you," even if it is for something a long time ago. Just take time to let people know you appreciate what they have said or done for you.