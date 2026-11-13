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Veterans Corner: Services available for Veterans Saturday in North East
By Charles Castelluccio, Hometown columnist,7 days ago
Welcome to the Veterans Corner. There will be free services available for veterans on n Saturday, Nov, 14 , 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mellon Veteran Outreach Campus, 16 W. Division Street, North East PA, 16428. There will be haircuts, complimentary brunch, housing resources, employment resources, VA benefit information and assistance, health and wellness resources, giveaways and more. All veterans are welcome. Bring your DD214 discharge papers along. For more information contact Dana Fox at (844)857-8387 ext. 278.