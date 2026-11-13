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Rowan-Cabarrus Receives $25,000 Duke Energy Foundation Grant to Support Workforce Growth
11 days ago
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College among 20 North Carolina community colleges selected to prepare students for careers in the state’s expanding energy industry. Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has been selected as one of 20 North Carolina community colleges to receive a $25,000 workforce development grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. This year,...
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